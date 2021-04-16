Innovation Factory’s “LiONS LAIR Pitch Madness” is BACK!
Celebrating its 11th anniversary in 2021, Lions Lair is Hamilton’s premier pitch competition that gives up-and-coming entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of Hamilton’s top business experts and investors.
Applications for the Lions Lair pitch competition opened on April 14th and will close on May 16th at 11:59 PM. Innovation Factory encourages all eligible and regional startup talent to apply for their chance to participate in this year’s competition.
Throughout the summer, the finalists will engage in a series of training sessions and meet the ‘Pillars of Business Lions’ to test their growth, financial and legal readiness strategies.
For its second year in a row, Lions Lair will take place virtually, in a bracket style tournament called “LiONS LAIR Pitch Madness”, in September. The finalists will deliver their pitch and field questions from the ‘Investor Lions’ who will determine the winners from each match-up to advance to the next round and who takes home the big prizes.
To apply, please visit www.lionslair.ca.