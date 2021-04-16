Ford: Lockdown extended, border controls, tighter restrictions
A grim Premier Doug Ford put in place what few health measures that are left in his arsenal in a news conference late Friday afternoon. He announced an extension of the current lockdown for two weeks. Most outdoor sports including golf and basketball are cancelled. Playgrounds will also be closed.
The province will give police special powers to enforce the stay-at-home orders. They will have the power to stop vehicles and ask people the reason they are out and ask for their home address. Those who do not cooperate will risk being ticketed. , as reason they have left home non compliance could result in ticket. The premier said travel from other provinces will be restricted. People entering the province could be stopped at the border and if they are not here for work or medical reasons or work they could be turned back. “We’re going to lock down the borders of Ontario,” said Ford who urged the federal government to make sure Canada’s borders are secure. Both he and Health Minister Christine Elliott cited COVID variants that are spreading in western Canada. Attendance at weddings and funerals will be limited to 10, whether indoor and outdoor.
Ford said he reached out to the other premiers for emergency nursing staff to work in the overcrowded ICUs in Ontario. He reiterated his call for the Federal Government to send more vaccine to Ontario, adding that Ontario will allocate 25 percent of its allocation to hot spots. This is in line with a recommendation earlier Friday from Dr. Steini Brown of the Ontario Health table who urged the province to move off the age-based prioritization of vaccine and instead concentrate on area of greatest infection.