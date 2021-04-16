Another day, another single-day COVID record
Ontario is reporting 4,812 cases of #COVID19. another single-day record, and 25 deaths. Hospitalizations are approaching the 2,000 mark==now sitting at 1955 and ICU cases have surpassed 700 at 701.Over 64,300 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,469 new cases in Toronto, 851 in Peel, 491 in York Region, 366 in Ottawa and 268 in Durham. There were 115,634 vaccinations administered yesterday—a new single-day high, bringing the total number of vaccinations in Ontario to 3,644,038 doses. The number of fully vaccinated residents is now 341,933.
Hamilton’s new COVID case count was off yesterday’s record high of 201 cases with 156 recorded Thursday. There were four deaths recorded—the most in two weeks. Hospitalizations are at 114.There were three new outbreaks—one at ArcelorMittal Dofasco involving seven employees. One at the city of Hamilton Roads Department on Wentworth Street with two employees and another at Macassa lodge involving a staff member and a resident. The existing outbreak at Oakrun Bakery added five more cases bringing the total there to 20.
Halton Public Health reported 180 cases as that region struggles with hospital capacity issues. There was also one death reported. Milton and Oakville were the hardest hit with 71 and 54 cases respectively. Burlington had 39 new cases and Halton Hills 16. There are 113 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.