Hamilton long-term care residences get cash for upgrades

MPP Donna Skelly announced that the Ontario government is investing $6,688,894 in one-time combined federal-provincial funding to improve and make upgrades to long-term care homes in the City of Hamilton. It’s part of a $100 million investment to install heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and make retrofits or repairs to fire sprinkler systems, in 95 long-term care homes across the province. These investments will help provide care, comfort and safety to residents.

The local projects are:

Idlewyld Manor, in Hamilton, will receive up to $2,767,700 to:

o Install a new HVAC system, new chiller and boilers, and an upgraded BAS system to improve air quality and improve the heating and cooling throughout all areas of the long term care home. These upgrades are essential to improving air filtration and help maximize infection prevention and control.

St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke, will receive up to $2,585,450 to:

o Install a new HVAC system to improve air quality and improve the heating and cooling, and to help maximize infection prevention and control throughout all areas of the long term care home. Also, update the building automated system (BAS) to optimize interface capabilities with the new HVAC system.

St. Joseph’s Villa, Dundas, will receive up to:

o $740,000 to replace the chiller plant to ensure adequate cooling throughout the facility and improves resident/staff comfort during summer. In addition, provide control capabilities for cooling the space, eliminate risk of equipment failure.

o $248,000 to install fire sprinklers in a key area of the LTC home. The 5th floor has 35 occupied LTC rooms that need to be updated and properly sprinklered (required by 2025) to ensure resident and staff safety. Upgrading them would increase our capacity for patient care and isolation. The measure will improve resident/staff safety, mitigate risk & increase comfort of care.

o $347,744 to install a fire sprinklers system in the West wing of the building. The whole building needs to be updated and properly sprinklered to ensure resident and staff safety. Installation of the sprinkler system ahead of the 2025 deadline will ensure the home continues to operate a full capacity. The measure will improve resident/staff safety, mitigate risk & increase comfort of care.

In addition to helping communities build the necessary infrastructure to keep Ontario’s long-term care residents, families and staff comfortable and safe, this investment will create hundreds of local construction jobs, and support local businesses and suppliers.

The province set aside a total of $246 million to improve HVAC in long-term care homes, to ensures residents have air conditioning. The province has promised $2.68 billion 30,000 new spaces over ten years. The province now has 20,257 new and 15,918 redevelopment spaces in the development pipeline.