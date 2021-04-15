Workplace outbreaks add to Hamilton COVID count
Hamilton’s new COVID case count was off yesterday’s record high of 201 cases with 156 recorded Thursday. There were four deaths recorded—the most in two weeks. Hospitalizations are at 114.There were three new outbreaks—one at ArcelorMittal Dofasco involving seven employees. One at the city of Hamilton Roads Department on Wentworth Street with two employees and another at Macassa lodge involving a staff member and a resident. The existing outbreak at Oakrun Bakery added five more cases bringing the total there to 20.
Halton Public Health reported 180 cases as that region struggles with hospital capacity issues. There was also one death reported. Milton and Oakville were the hardest hit with 71 and 54 cases respectively. Burlington had 39 new cases and Halton Hills 16. There are 113 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.
Record set in Ontario
The province has set a new single-day COVID count as it reports 4,736 cases of COVID19 and 29 deaths. The numbers come in on the two-week mark since Easter Weekend. Nearly 65,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,188 new cases in Toronto, 983 in Peel, 526 in York Region, 342 in Ottawa, 216 in Durham and 215 in Niagara. 105,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday, bringing the Ontario total vaccinated to over 3.5 Million. But the number of fully vaccinated Ontarians sits at only 339,000.