Two weeks after Easter weekend, highest COVID count ever
The province has set a new single-day COVID count as it reports 4,736 cases of COVID19 and 29 deaths. The numbers come in on the two-week mark since Easter Weekend. Nearly 65,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,188 new cases in Toronto, 983 in Peel, 526 in York Region, 342 in Ottawa, 216 in Durham and 215 in Niagara. 105,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday, bringing the Ontario total vaccinated to over 3.5 Million. But the number of fully vaccinated Ontarians sits at only 339,000.
Hamilton set single-day record
Hamilton’s new COVID case count has cracked the 200-case mark as the third wave of the pandemic continues. With 201 cases reported Hamilton has set a new single-day record. Hospitalizations dropped by two cases to 108. There were no new deaths reported. There was one new outbreak at the Ancaster Little Gems Children’s Centre involving one staff and one child.
Halton reported 153 new COVID cases a drop from Tuesday’s 172. There were no deaths reported. Again it was Milton leading the count with 51 cases, Oakville 50, Burlington 26 and Halton Hills 16.