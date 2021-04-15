Police say sex assault was a hate crime
Hamilton Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Saturday, April 3, 2021, between the early hours of 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.
An adult male was walking in the area of King Street East and Holton Avenue, Hamilton when he was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect.
The investigation has led detectives to identify this incident as a hate crime. Investigators are working closely with the 2S and LGBTQIA+ Liaison Officer and the Hate Crime Unit.
Suspect Description;
Male, white, thin build, 6ft tall, 30 – 35 years old, light colored hair, short groomed goatee,
Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black pants with a stripe on the side, dark-coloured running shoes.
Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Moore 905-546-4614.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com
Hamilton Police remind residents that there is no guaranteed way to prevent sexual assault. Sharing the details of this assault is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sacha.ca or the Sexual Assault / Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv
Reporting hate crimes is an important step in stopping the cycle of hatred and preventing others from being victimized. It is also important for police to be aware of hate crimes so an analysis can be done to ensure actions are taken, including assigning appropriate resources to make our community safer.