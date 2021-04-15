Multi-alarm fire Destroys part of Stoney Creek seniors’ building

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a multiple alarm fire at 110 Stoney Brook Drive near King Street and Grays Road in Stoney Creek on Wednesday evening. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building and billows of smoke were observed across the city.

First arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the upper floor of a 3 storey apartment complex (Stoney Brook Manor). Immediately the alarm was upgraded to a multiple alarm. This is a senior citizens apartment complex comprised of two 3 storey wings each containing 30 apartment units in each wing. The fire which was in the most westerly wing was quickly spreading with flames breaking through the roof. Firefighters with the help of Hamilton Police were quickly assisting residents to evacuate their apartments and begin aggressive interior firefighting operations. The alarm was upgraded to a third alarm which saw over 50 firefighters involved in the operation at the height of the fire. Given the rapidly spreading fire conditions three aerial ladders were utilized to help extinguish the flames. There were no reports of injuries to any of the residents or firefighters. In total 18 units out of the 30 in the westerly wing of the complex have been damaged, 5 by fire and 13 by smoke and water damage. Dozens of residents scrambled out of the building into the parking lot where multiple HSR city busses were deployed to provide shelter for residents. Power was restored to the 30 units in the easterly block and the residents have been able to get back into these apartments. Property management have made arrangements for any resident from the westerly block that needed accommodation. At the time of writing 25 residents have been put up in a local hotel. The Hamilton Paramedic Service are assisting with wellness checks of the displaced residents. The westerly wing has sustained significant damage including partial roof collapse. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office have been notified. The dollar loss is also underdetermined at this time but is suspected to be a multi million dollar fire.

While there were no human casualties to report, a number of pets remain unaccounted for and a number of units, and possessions, are destroyed.

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS BY: KEVIN GEENEN