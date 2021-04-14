Hamilton’s School Boards get extra cash for COVID upgrades
Whenever schools reopen in the province, the local school boards will have some extra cash to fight COVID. Joint investments by Canada and Ontario will upgrade infrastructure to support response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governments of Ontario and Canada are providing $17,220,500 to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and $10,584,500 to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board to upgrade infrastructure at local schools .
The funding for these school boards will support building retrofits, updates and upgrades to their schools and co-located child care facilities. Projects can include HVAC renovations to improve air quality, installing water bottle refilling stations to improve access to safe drinking water and space reconfigurations such as new walls and doors to enhance physical distancing.
95% of Ontario schools have reported upgrades or enhancements to their air filtration systems, with over 40,000 HEPA filters and other ventilation devices in classrooms.
The Government of Canada is investing up to $525.2 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing $131.3 million to the projects.
Annually, the Ontario government normally invests $1.4 billion in continuous maintenance and improvements to school facilities.