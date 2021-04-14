Hamilton records highest single-day COVID count
Hamilton’s new COVID case count has cracked the 200-case mark as the third wave of the pandemic continues. With 201 cases reported Hamilton has set a new single-day record. Hospitalizations dropped by two cases to 108. There were no new deaths reported. There was one new outbreak at the Ancaster Little Gems Children’s Centre involving one staff and one child.
Halton reported 153 new COVID cases a drop from Tuesday’s 172. There were no deaths reported. Again it was Milton leading the count with 51 cases, Oakville 50, Burlington 26 and Halton Hills 16.
Ontario case count back above 4000
After seeing new COVID cases dip below 4,000 on Tuesday, Ontario is reporting 4,156 cases of COVID19 and 28 deaths. Over 54,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 1,254 new cases in Toronto, 593 in Peel, 476 in York Region, 340 in Ottawa and 248 in Durham. Hospitalizations continue to rise and now sit at 1877. Two weeks ago they were just above 1100. Similarly ICU cases are now at 642—50 percent higher than two weeks ago.