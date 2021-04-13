Thanks to bailout, Air Canada now offering refunds for COVID-cancelled flights
Air Canada said that eligible customers who purchased a non-refundable ticket for travel on or after February 1, 2020 but did not fly can now obtain a refund from the carrier by submitting a request online or with their travel agent. The revised COVID-19 refund policy covers tickets and Air Canada Vacations packages purchased before April 13, 2021 for flights cancelled either by the airline or by the customer for any reason.
In addition, Air Canada has revised its booking policies for all future travel. Starting today, in cases where a customer’s flight is cancelled or rescheduled by more than three hours, Air Canada will now offer all customers the choice of receiving a refund, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus
In addition to the expanded refund policy announced today, Air Canada customers will continue to have the option of accepting a fully transferrable Air Canada Travel Voucher (ACTV) with no expiry date or converting the value of their ticket to Aeroplan points with a 65% bonus. Customers who have already accepted an ACTV or Aeroplan points will have the option to exchange these for a refund to the original form of payment, including for the unused portion of any ACTV issued or in cases where a partial refund was provided.
The refund offer was insisted upon as part of the bailout package negotiated between the airline and the federal government.
The deal includes:
- $5.5 Billion in fully repayable loans that Air Canada would only draw down as required.
- Purchase of a roughly 20 percent share in Air Canada by the government for $500 Million
- The resumption of service to nearly all regional communities where service was suspended
- Restricting certain expenditures, and restricting dividends, share buybacks and senior executive compensation;
- Obligations to maintain employment at levels which are no lower than those at April 1, 2021; and
The completion of the airline’s acquisition of 33 Airbus A220 aircraft, manufactured at Airbus’ Mirabel, Quebec facility. Air Canada has also agreed to complete its existing firm order of 40 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Completion of these orders remains subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable purchase agreements.