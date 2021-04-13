New COVID cases drop below 4,000
There was a slight improvement in the provincial new case COVID count as Ontario reported 3,670 cases of#COVID19—down 700 from Monday. There were 15 more deaths reported. Nearly 42,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 613 in Peel, 519 in York Region, 214 in Ottawa and 196 in Durham. 95,692 vaccinations were administered bringing the total number of vaccination in Ontario to 3,310,157. 335,000 are now fully vaccinated.
New local COVID cases rose again in Monday’s reporting with Halton again reporting more than 160 cases, 161 cases Monday and 166 cases Sunday. Milton again led in cases with 61, Oakville had 47, Burlington 40 and Halton Hills 13. There were no new deaths reported in Halton. Hamilton reported 132 cases up from 125 yesterday, and two deaths. There was one new outbreak in Hamilton at the Harvey’s on Queenston Road where two staff tested positive.