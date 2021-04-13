Local COVID19 cases remain high
Hamilton Public Health reported 143 new COVID cases and three deaths. Hospitalizations also increased by 11 to 114.There was a big outbreak at Oakrun Farm Bakery with 15 staff testing positive. Arcelor Mittal Dofasco had an outbreak involving three workers. There was an outbreak at Cootes Paradise Elementary school involving two students and one staff member. And an outbreak at St.Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary affecting one student and one staff member.
Halton reported another big spike in cases with 172 reported Tuesday. 61 were in Milton which has been hard hit since the second and third waves of the pandemic, Oakville has 59. Burlington 35 and Halton Hills 17.
Ontario COVID count drops back below 4,000
After several days where more than 4,000 COVID cases were reported, there was a slight improvement in the provincial new case COVID count as Ontario reported 3,670 cases of#COVID19—down 700 from Monday. There were 15 more deaths reported. Nearly 42,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,016 new cases in Toronto, 613 in Peel, 519 in York Region, 214 in Ottawa and 196 in Durham. 95,692 vaccinations were administered bringing the total number of vaccination in Ontario to 3,310,157. 335,000 are now fully vaccinated.