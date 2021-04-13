Eight arrested in the sexual exploitation of children
Hamilton Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit ended a three month dragnet into child porn that ended up in eight arrests.
From January to the end of March 2021, 56 judicial orders were obtained, which included the execution of 17 warrants to search.
Seven males and one female were identified as suspects. Searches were conducted at their dwellings with assistance of Niagara Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police. The investigations are unrelated and remain on-going.
Jeffrey David Reid, 49 years-of-age from Niagara Falls is charged with making child pornography and other related charges.
Heather Katherine Harris, 47 years-of-age of Hamilton and Brian G. Lee,52, of Dunnville are charged with making child pornography available and possession of child pornography.
Dawson Philip Austin Wylie-Berube, 27 of Hamilton faces a child porn charge and a drug charge.
43 year-old Robert Lazar of Hamilton. Stojan Stankovic,55, of Hamilton. Peter James Mc Sweeney, 53 of Hamilton were also charged as was 70 year old Wasim Anwar Kha Niazi of Hamilton.
The Hamilton Police Service is a member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Combat Internet Child Exploitation. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
Anyone with information that you believe could assist with these investigations, are asked to contact the ICE unit by calling 905-540-5247. Alternatively call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at https://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.