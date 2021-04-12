Third wave continues with local COVID cases rising
New local COVID cases rose again in Monday’s reporting with Halton again reporting more than 160 cases, 161 cases Monday and 166 cases Sunday. Milton again led in cases with 61, Oakville had 47, Burlington 40 and Halton Hills 13. There were no new deaths reported in Halton. Hospitalizations in Halton have risen sharply to 111–more than double the number of one week ago.
Hamilton reported 132 cases up from 125 yesterday, and two deaths. There was one new outbreak in Hamilton at the Harvey’s on Queenston Road where two staff tested positive.
Ontario is reporting 4,401 cases of COVID19 and 15 deaths. Over 47,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,282 new cases in Toronto, 772 in Peel, 564 in York Region, 339 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 74,722 people were vaccinated bringing the total number of persons vaccinated to 3,214,465. Over 333,000 are fully vaccinated.