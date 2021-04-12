Province reports 4401 new COVID cases
Ontario is reporting 4,401 cases of COVID19 and 15 deaths. Over 47,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,282 new cases in Toronto, 772 in Peel, 564 in York Region, 339 in Ottawa and 224 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 74,722 people were vaccinated bringing the total number of persons vaccinated to 3,214,465. Over 333,000 are fully vaccinated.
Halton region is experiencing a significant spike in new COVID cases with 166 reported today. More than half of the new infections are in people under 40, including 39 under 20. Many of the new cases are linked to close contact with another positive case and community transmission, with some linked to travel and outbreaks. Oakville had 74 of the new cases, Milton 46, Burlington 27 and Halton Hills 19. Hospitalizations in Halton have also increased to 94—that is 15 more than yesterday.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 125 new COVID cases, down 27 from Saturday. Hospitalization sit at 100. There was one new outbreak at a TD Canada Trust Branch involving four staff.