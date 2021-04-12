Ontario will have received nearly 7 Million doses of vaccine by end of April
According to federal statistics, Ontario has received just over 4 Million doses of COVID vaccine since the vaccination program was initiated. Ontario figures show 3.2 Million doses have been administered with new pop-up clinics and pharmacy injection sites coming onstream. The Federal website forecasts Ontario will receive 3.5 Million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of April, meaning almost half of the province’s residents will have received at least one dose. Included in the 4 Million doses already received. Is about 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine but there are no forecast figures available for the remainder of the month. The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to Ontario residents who are, or will be, 55 years old or older in 2021 at select pharmacies across the province.
In the past week Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Toronto Mayor John Tory have all been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca product, in an attempt to counter fears about the vaccine possibly being the cause of blood clotting in a limited number of persons in Europe.