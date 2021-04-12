No in-person classes after the April break

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

As was widely rumored school children in Ontario will not be returning to classrooms after this week’s Easter Break.

It was a pretty grim group facing reporters with the news Monday, as the Premier and Education Minister Lecce both had to walk back optimistic statements they had made just over the weekend that had people hoping the schools could somehow stay open.

“We are seeing a rapidly deteriorating situation with a record number of COVID cases and hospital admissions threatening to overwhelm our health care system,” said Premier Ford. “As I have always said we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone stays safe. By keeping kids home longer after spring break we will limit community transmission, take pressure off our hospitals and allow more time to rollout our COVID-19 vaccine plan.”

Hamilton Schools had more than 130 outbreaks in April alone

Lecce was particularly uncomfortable still insisting the Ontario Schools had been safe places in the face of mounting cases. Hamilton’s Public and Catholic School Boards have reported a combined 136 outbreaks since the beginning of April alone.

While no specifics were offered the ministers talked about more assistance in Child Care and trying to get teachers vaccinated. Premier Ford struggled to answer a reporter’s question about how the province could have been talking about keeping schools open on the weekend and then making today’s decision.

Case rates, hospitalizations, and ICU occupancy are increasing rapidly, threatening to overwhelm the health care system. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province have increased by 22.1 per cent between the period of April 4 and 10, 2021. In addition, during this same period of time, Ontario has seen the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increase from 494 to 605.

As of April 10, 2021, Ontario currently has 1,646 COVID-19 patients requiring acute care, which includes 605 patients in ICU, with 382 on a ventilator.

Based on the latest modelling data, cases across the province are continuing to grow and the number of people requiring an intensive care bed is projected to rise to approximately 800 people within the next 10 days.

Some jurisdictions around the world, including those in Canada have implemented similar time-limited measures to respond to a dramatic resurgence in cases. Based on their experiences, measures of four to six weeks are expected to interrupt transmission of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Municipalities and local medical officers of health may have additional restrictions or targeted requirements in their region.