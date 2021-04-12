Burlington ranked in Top 10 of North America’s Most Open Cities
The City of Burlington offices may be closed due to COVID but online Burlington is wide open. The city climbed five spots from 2019, to rank 9th on North America’s Most Open Cities Index for 2020, published by Public Sector Digest (PSD).
The Open Cities Index was launched by PSD in 2015 as Canada’s first study to benchmark municipal open data initiatives across the country and has since expanded to include organizations from across North America. The Index provides a way for local governments to measure the maturity and performance of their open data programs and offers insight on how they can improve.
A total of 41 organizations participated in the 2020 edition of the Open Cities Index, with 18 Canadian cities and municipalities represented in the Top 20.
The Open Cities Index measures the readiness, implementation, and impact of the participating cities’ open data initiatives. A new dataset category was added for 2020, specifically to gather data on how municipalities have adapted to share COVID-19-related data with their community and external organizations.
Commented Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, “the Open Cities Index gives us the opportunity to measure how our data services rank amongst our peers and shows us where we can build and grow our open data programs to ensure it can be accessed and used effectively by the community and open data enthusiasts.” Andrew Maas, Manager of Asset Planning noted, through its online portal, Navigate Burlington, the city provides access to over 63 open data sets and over 100 assets including maps and charts, and we continue to grow our online data catalogue.”
PSD is a software provider for the public sector. The survey provides a way for local governments to measure the maturity and performance of their open data programs while providing insight on how they can improve. Edmonton placed first on the index. There was no sign of Hamilton on the list of 20 cities.