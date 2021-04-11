Mayor Fred Eisenberger has received the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine.
Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination program expanded earlier this week to include community members 60 years of age and older. The Mayor, along with his wife Diane, booked their vaccine appointments through the Province’s online booking portal once they were eligible and were vaccinated this morning receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Mayor was vaccinated at the FirstOntario Centre Vaccine Clinic and his wife Diane was vaccinated at the Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) Vaccine Clinic at 293 Wellington Street North.
The Hamilton healthcare partners continue to make progress in vaccinating members of the community who fall into Phases 1 & 2 of the Province’s COVID-19 Vaccination Framework. The Province determines how much and what type of vaccine is provided to Hamilton. How quickly our community moves through each phase is dependent on the amount of vaccine Hamilton receives. Everyone who wants a vaccine will be offered a vaccine when they are eligible.
We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable settings.
“I strongly encourage everyone in our community to roll up their sleeve and book a vaccine appointment as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccines are one of the most effective prevention tools to protect the health of our loved ones and the health of our communities. It is vital that we all, including those who have already received the vaccine, continue to follow public health guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The best community service anyone could do for their family, friends and neighbors is to get vaccinated when you are eligible.”
– Mayor Fred Eisenberger