Halton experiencing major COVID surge
Halton region is experiencing a significant spike in new COVID cases with 166 reported today compared to 100 yesterday. More than half of the new infections are in people under 40, including 39 under 20. Many of the new cases are linked to close contact with another positive case and community transmission, with some linked to travel and outbreaks. Oakville had 74 of the new cases, Milton 46, Burlington 27 and Halton Hills 19. Hospitalizations in Halton have also increased to 94—that is 15 more than yesterday.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 125 new COVID cases, down 27 from Saturday. Hospitalization sit at 100. There was one new outbreak at a TD Canada Trust Branch involving four staff.
Ontario surges past 4,000 cases again
New COVID cases shot up past 4,000 today as Ontario is reporting 4,456 cases of COVID19 and 21 deaths. Nearly 56,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,353 new cases in Toronto, 860 in Peel, 444 in York Region, 377 in Ottawa and 329 in Durham.94,000 vaccinations were administered Saturday bringing the total number of vaccination in Ontario to 3,139,743. 333,150 are now fully vaccinated.
Elective surgeries being delayed
In Hamilton hospitals are beginning to implement a ramping down of elective surgeries. St. Joe’s Chief of Staff, Dr. David Russell said St. Joe’s will be ramping down some elective surgeries Monday April 12. He told staff in a memo that all cancer and transplant surgeries, and all emergency and urgent surgeries will continue. Clinical teams will determine urgency of procedures and whether it must proceed or can be deferred, taking into account individual circumstances. Patients will be contacted by their care providers, and re-assessment of individual cases will occur as needed. It was a similar story at Joe Brant in Burlington where a news release read, “Patients who have a scheduled procedure are being contacted directly by their care provider to confirm the status of their procedure, and are asked not to call the hospital. JBH is prioritizing cases based on the hospital’s patient-centered philosophy and ethical framework to ensure that non-deferrable, urgent activity is still completed and that the effects on patient outcomes are minimized.”