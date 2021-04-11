Brilliant budding scientists show their stuff at the Bay Area Engineering and Science Fair
Like so many annual events in a time of pandemic, the Bay Area Engineering and Science Fair (BAESF) held its awards night virtually this year. BAESF provides opportunities for young people to explore their interests in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). They may work on a school project, or join a club, or investigate an area of interest on their own. The Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF) is a regional fair providing an opportunity for students to show off their work and gain recognition for their effort. As well, through its affiliations, BASEF provides opportunities for students to compete at the national and international levels.
The Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair is a competition for all grade seven through twelve students from Hamilton, Halton Region, Haldimand County, Norfolk County, County of Brant and Six Nations. Students may attend any public, separate, or private school or be homeschooled. Participants must be under the age of 21 before June of the BASEF year. There is no entry fee but over $300,000 in cash, trips, and scholarships are awarded every year.
The three winners of Primary Fluid Systems Pinnacle Best in Fair awards were Caroline Huang, Abbey Park High School, Halton District School Board, for her project —Predicting Mechanisms of Flood Vulnerability for Southeast Asia using Statistical Percolation Theory; Neha Gupta, Westdale Secondary School, for Microfluidic C. elegans electrotaxis procedure towards the detection of heavy metal residue in water; and Joseph Saturnino of Bishop Ryan Secondary for his Autonomous Swarm Robotics Fire Suppression System.
BASEF selected high school projects to represent this region at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. This year the Regeneron ISEF Fair will be a virtual fair and BASEF will be sending a full slate of competitors. They are: Becca Barbera, Cathedral High School; Rylan Donohoe, St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School; Neha Gupta, Westdale Secondary School; Caroline Huang, Abbey Park High School; Joseph Saturnino, Bishop Ryan Secondary School and Julia Seymour, St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School.
For a full list of all the winners and their projects click here.