Elective Surgeries postponed as third wave continues
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 152 new COVID cases, up 12 from Friday. Hospitalizations sit at 100. There were six new outbreaks involving a total of 15 cases. An outbreak at St Peter and Paul’s Catholic Elementary added five cases, bringing the total to 12. The outbreak at Kelly’s Place residence added three cases.
Halton Public Health reported 100 new cases and one death. There were 37 cases in Milton, 32 in Oakville, 22 in Burlington and nine in Halton Hills.
Elective surgeries on hold
In Hamilton hospitals are beginning to implement a ramping down of elective surgeries. St. Joe’s Chief of Staff, Dr. David Russell said St. Joe’s will be ramping down some elective surgeries Monday April 12. He told staff in a memo that all cancer and transplant surgeries, and all emergency and urgent surgeries will continue. Clinical teams will determine urgency of procedures and whether it must proceed or can be deferred, taking into account individual circumstances. Patients will be contacted by their care providers, and re-assessment of individual cases will occur as needed. It was a similar story at Joe Brant in Burlington where a news release read, “Patients who have a scheduled procedure are being contacted directly by their care provider to confirm the status of their procedure, and are asked not to call the hospital. JBH is prioritizing cases based on the hospital’s patient-centered philosophy and ethical framework to ensure that non-deferrable, urgent activity is still completed and that the effects on patient outcomes are minimized.”
Slight improvement in provincial COVID count
There was an improvement in new COVID case counts from Friday’s more than 4,000 cases. Today Ontario is reporting 3,813 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. Over 61,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 973 new cases in Toronto, 669 in Peel, 442 in York Region, 289 in Ottawa and 281 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 104,783 people were vaccinated bringing the total vaccinated to date past the 3 Million mark to 3,044,949. 330,982 are now fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations have climbed past 1500 at 1524 and ICU cases now number 585.