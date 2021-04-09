NEW FEE AT ALDERSHOT MARINA TRAILER LOT

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

The City of Burlington will impose a parking fee for boat trailers at the LaSalle Park pier. The pier has only 12 trailer parking spots.

Members of Council agreed to the new fee this week.

The new fee is only for the parking of trailers, not for the launching of boats. The fee will be $20 per day.

In a report to a Committee of Council, staff advised that trailer parking area has become a problem and hopefully the new fee will improve the situation.

“The public boat launch has caused some concern in the park because of the high use of the launch and limited parking…….The consultant suggested that (the fee) might curb some of the congestion with the launch and mitigate parking concerns”.

Staff reported that the LaSalle location is the only public boat launch in the area that has never had a parking fee.

In order to accommodate the new fee the City will implement a parking ticket system known as Honk Mobile. The system allows customers to use the camera on their phone to scan a QR code on a sign and pay for their parking without the need for cash, machines or staff on site.

Staff also advised that they consulted with the Burlington Sailing and Boating Club and the LaSalle Park Marina Association about the new parking fee and both were supportive.

“Both parties noted the issues and congestion at the ramp and thought that implementing a trailer parking fee would help to mitigate some of the issues”.

The City expects to raise over $12,000 per year from the fee. The revenue will be used to pay the $12,600 water lot fee paid annually to the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority.

By Rick Craven