New COVID count tops 4,000
The numbers just keep climbing. Ontario is reporting 4,227 cases of COVID19. That is the second highest daily count since the beginning of the pandemic, and almost a thousand more than yesterday. Over 61,400 tests have been completed. Locally, there are 1,218 new cases in Toronto, 762 in Peel, 532 in York Region, 247 in Durham and 246 in Ottawa. There were 105,382 vaccinations administered yesterday, bringing the total to 2,940,166. 328,598 persons have been fully vaccinated.
Hamilton’s daily COVID count dropped significantly from Wednesday’s reporting-from 132 Wednesday to 52 Thursday. There were two deaths reported. There was anew outbreak at Bellstone Christian School in Mt. Hope involving nine students and one staff. The outbreak at Kelly’s Residence on Main Street East increased by five cases to 15. Six more cases were added to the outbreak at Providence Canadian Reformed Church, and four more cases were added to the outbreak at Connon Nursery in Waterdown. Bringing the total there to 30-all staff.