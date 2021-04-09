How the lockdown will impact City of Hamilton services

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The announcement earlier this week, of a province-wide Stay-at-Home Order that began yesterday, will impact services from the city of Hamilton.

Under the Stay-at-Home Order, everyone is asked to remain at home except for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely. Individuals are asked to remain in their local communities and avoid all non-essential travel – even within the province – and to stay home when ill, even with mild symptoms.

City Hall, Municipal Service Centres and other Service Counters Closed to the Public

Beginning today, the City is no longer accepting in-person appointments at any service counters (including all municipal services at City Hall and the Municipal Service Centres, Animal Services, Licensing, Clerks Services, etc.). Residents looking to access municipal services are encouraged to do so online or by phone. Most services are available online: www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/online-city-services or by phone 905-546-CITY (2489).

An exception will be made for marriage licenses where residents may have special circumstances and require a marriage license during the Stay-at-Home Order. Residents should call the City for an in-person appointment to access a marriage license if necessary. Civil marriage ceremonies will remain unavailable.

The Provincial Administration Offences Office will remain open for in-person appointments for filings only.

Other Municipal Impacts

The City’s Emergency Operations Centre has also postponed or modified a number of events planned for this spring, as a result of the Stay-at-Home Order. These include:

• Spring Compost Giveaways planned for this spring will be postponed until after the Stay-at-Home Order is lifted.

• All community tree planting events planned for this spring will be postponed until after the Stay-at-Home Order is lifted.

• Private tree giveaways will continue through the Stay-at-Home Order but will be modified so that trees are dropped off at residents’ homes with contactless delivery.

• In order to support spring cleaning of our city parks and neighbourhoods, Team Up to Clean Up, Adopt-a-Park and the Beautiful Alleys programs will continue with increased health and safety measures. Participants are required to wear masks and can only participate in clean up activities individually or with members of the same household. Staff will work with participants to provide supplies (via mail, delivery or pick up as required)

• Replacement of in-home water meters will move to emergency service replacements only until after the Stay-at-Home Order is lifted.

Enforcement of the Stay-at-Home Orders

Locally, the Reopening Ontario Act will continue to be assertively enforced by the City’s COVID Enforcement Team. The COVID Enforcement Team will be responding to complaints as well as proactively enforcing all the applicable regulations throughout the city.

• City of Hamilton Licensing and Bylaw Services officers will work closely with Hamilton Police and provincial enforcement teams.

• Residents will not be stopped in their cars or on the street to be questioned about why they aren’t at home or where they are going.

• Officers will be focused on enforcement related to the Reopening Ontario Act and City By-laws. Particularly, officers will be focused on large outdoor gatherings, businesses that are not permitted to be open, indoor gatherings with people outside the same household (except for single people or single parents who have exclusive contact with one other household). Officers will also be focused on ensuring retailers are operating safely and are protecting workers and patrons.

• Residents should not call 911 to ask for clarity on the Stay-at-Home Orders. 911 is for emergencies only.

• To report a concern, residents can call the Customer Contact Centre at 905-546-CITY (2489).