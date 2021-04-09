Burlington Civic Square to get a makeover
Burlington’s Civic Square at City Hall will become a much more people-friendly place with the help of some Federal cash. Today, Burlington MP Karina Gould, and Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, announced joint funding for the revitalization of the Civic Square in downtown Burlington.
The Government of Canada is investing over $1.9 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.6 million, while the City of Burlington is investing over $1.3 million.
The work involves the replacement of the existing pavement and stairs with a new, fully accessible and barrier-free surface. The existing fountain will be replaced with a new water feature, and trees will be planted to provide a healthy canopy. Further, new seating will be installed, and the outdoor mechanical and electrical systems upgraded.
This investment will make the Civic Square an accessible, safe and inclusive gathering and event space where festivals and community programming can be offered to all residents and visitors.