New Cases, hospitalizations up in Ontario, locally
On the first day of the Provincial stay-at-home order, Ontario is reporting 3,295 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. Over 63,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 933 new cases in Toronto, 649 in Peel, 386 in York Region, 165 in Durham and 160 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations continue to surge with 1417 now hospitalized and 525 patients in ICU. 108,563 vaccinations were completed yesterday bringing the total vaccinated to 2,834,784. 326,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.
Local numbers soar
Local COVID cases soared as the province declared a 28-day lockdown to try to get the new outbreaks under control. Hamilton Public Health reported 132 new COVID cases, up from 119 on Tuesday. There were seven deaths in Hamilton. There were two new outbreaks in Hamilton and several existing outbreaks added cases. Halton reported 135 new cases—a big jump from Tuesday’s 102 and no deaths. Milton has 53 cases, Oakville 43, Burlington 29 and Halton Hills 10.