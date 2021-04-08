Hamilton new COVID case count drops significantly
After more than a week of averaging 110 cases, Hamilton’s daily COVID count dropped significantly from Wednesday’s reporting-from 132 Wednesday to 52 Thursday. There were two deaths reported. There was anew outbreak at Bellstone Christian School in Mt. Hope involving nine students and one staff. The outbreak at Kelly’s Residence on Main Street East increased by five cases to 15. Six more cases were added to the outbreak at Providence Canadian Reformed Church, and four more cases were added to the outbreak at Connon Nursery in Waterdown. Bringing the total there to 30-all staff.
Ontario is reporting 3,295 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. Over 63,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 933 new cases in Toronto, 649 in Peel, 386 in York Region, 165 in Durham and 160 in Ottawa. Hospitalizations continue to surge with 1417 now hospitalized and 525 patients in ICU. 108,563 vaccinations were completed yesterday bringing the total vaccinated to 2,834,784. 326,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.