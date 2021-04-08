15,000 Hamilton workers have left the workforce: survey
There are 15,000 fewer Hamilton residents working as of February this year compared to last year. That was one of the interesting findings in a report by Workplace Planning Hamilton that looked at the effects of the pandemic on employment in Hamilton. The report noted that Hamilton has fared better than many Ontario cities with an unemployment rate of 7.1–a 2.2 percent increase over last February when the pandemic was just getting underway.
The pandemic has also had is disproportionate impact on different job sectors. Financial services and real estate showed big gains in employment, as did construction. But transportation and warehousing and professional services showed big drops .
The report reads, “there were still a number of industries that did see growth over the course of the year. Most of the growth did occur in the last few months, as initially the lockdowns affected all industries. Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing has seen the most growth, growing by 6,700 employees. This sector might be more likely to avoid the strict public health restrictions. One major difference between Hamilton and Ontario figures is that Professional, scientific and technical services was the top growing sector across Ontario but declining in Hamilton. Wholesale and Retail trade saw large declines across Ontario but grew in Hamilton, demonstrating Hamilton has distinct trends. Only four industries saw growth across Ontario: Professional, scientific and technical services; Manufacturing; Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing; and Educational services.”
The full report is here: