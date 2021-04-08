ALDERSHOT EVENTS WILL RETURN

At least three annual Aldershot events are being cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid.
The Aldershot Community Honour Roll, the Alderfest fair, and the Joseph Brant Day are all pledging to return in 2022.
In an e-mail statement, Museum officials said they are hoping to run a virtual event to replace this year’s Joseph Brant Day, which is usually held at LaSalle Park.
The Community Honour Roll event is normally held in May. Organizers say they have already booked the LaSalle Park Pavilion for next year and are continuing to encourage nominations via their website at achr.ca.
Alderfest is usually held in September and focuses on the Warwick Surrey area with the help and support of several local organizations including the B.I.A.