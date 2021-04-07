The Bay Observer
Mobile vaccination pop-up clinics are available in lower Hamilton today
The Bay Observer

The Bay Observer

 

Mobile vaccination pop-up clinics are available in lower Hamilton today

John Best
by
April 7, 2021
John Best

The Hamilton healthcare partners have administered approximately 114,631 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with 19.3% of eligible Hamiltonians receiving a vaccine to date.

The mobile vaccination team will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to those who are eligible at the pop-up vaccination clinics listed below. 

Please note, the mobile team will be at these locations on the following dates and then will move onto another location. The mobile vaccination team will return for scheduled second dose appointments.

Location               Dates of operation

Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre              April 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th

Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre   April 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th

Booking an appointment at a mobile pop-up clinic.

Members of the public can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7.  A list of mobile pop-up clinics can be found by visiting www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking, Scroll down to the mobile clinic listing. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

