Mobile vaccination pop-up clinics are available in lower Hamilton today
The Hamilton healthcare partners have administered approximately 114,631 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with 19.3% of eligible Hamiltonians receiving a vaccine to date.
The mobile vaccination team will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to those who are eligible at the pop-up vaccination clinics listed below.
Please note, the mobile team will be at these locations on the following dates and then will move onto another location. The mobile vaccination team will return for scheduled second dose appointments.
Location Dates of operation
Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre April 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th
Pinky Lewis Recreation Centre April 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th
Booking an appointment at a mobile pop-up clinic.
Members of the public can call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7. A list of mobile pop-up clinics can be found by visiting www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking, Scroll down to the mobile clinic listing. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, we ask that those who are calling for an appointment are patient and call back if the lines are busy. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.