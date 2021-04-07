Highest daily COVID total in three months
Ontario is reporting 3,215 cases ofCOVID19—the highest daily total since January 14. There were 17 deaths reported. Nearly 49,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,095 new cases in Toronto, 596 in Peel, 342 in York Region, 225 in Ottawa and 187 in Durham. The province set a single-day record for vaccinations Tuesday with 104,000 shots administered bringing the total doses administered to 2,726,221. There are 324,783 Ontarians fully vaccinated.
Hamilton Outbreaks
Hamilton Public Health’s COVID count shot up by 28 cases to 199 Tuesday with one new death. Hospitalizations also increased by 18 to 109. There were seven new outbreaks—the largest at NVK Nurseries in Dundas affecting five staff members. Timothy Christian School reported four pupils testing positive. Sir Thomas More Catholic High reported two staff cases, The outbreak at Jayne Industries added three cases bringing the total to eight. There were two more cases reported at the Hatts Off Girls Home in Dundas.
Halton reported 102 cases, down five from Monday. 37 were in Oakville, 35 in Milton, 18 in Burlington and 12 in Halton Hills. There were no deaths in Halton, making 20 straight days without a COVID-related fatality.