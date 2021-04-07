Big Increase in local COVID as tougher lockdown looms
Local COVID cases soared as the province declared a 28-day lockdown to try to get the new outbreaks under control. Hamilton Public Health reported 1342 new COVID cases, up from 119 on Tuesday. There were seven deaths in Hamilton. There were two new outbreaks in Hamilton and several existing outbreaks added cases. Halton reported 135 new cases—a big jump from Tuesday’s 102 and no deaths. Milton has 53 cases, Oakville 43, Burlington 29 and Halton Hills 10.
Ontario sets new high for the last two months
Ontario is reporting 3,215 cases ofCOVID19—the highest daily total since January 14. There were 17 deaths reported. Nearly 49,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 1,095 new cases in Toronto, 596 in Peel, 342 in York Region, 225 in Ottawa and 187 in Durham. The province set a single-day record for vaccinations Tuesday with 104,000 shots administered bringing the total doses administered to 2,726,221. There are 324,783 Ontarians fully vaccinated.