Two Hamilton Mountain postal codes designated for vaccinations for 50-plus population
Two Hamilton Mountain postal codes, L8W and L9C have been designated as COVID hot spots, which means people over 50 in those area codes can be vaccinated. Hamilton Public Health will announce details on how to register in the next few hours. The Ontario government says it is moving into Phase Two of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, with a focus on reaching individuals in “hot spot” communities where COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted certain neighbourhoods. In addition, this phase will prioritize individuals with the highest-risk health conditions. With a steady supply of the COVID-19 vaccine expected from the federal government, over nine million Ontarians will be offered their first vaccination between April and end of June 2021.
Phase Two is focused on age and at-risk populations to prevent further death, hospitalization and transmission. To support this, Ontario is increasing vaccine allocations to COVID-19 “hot spot” communities across 13 public health units, targeting historic and ongoing areas with high rates of death, hospitalization and transmission. The Ministry of Health is working with public health units to ensure timely access to vaccines among the identified communities through all available vaccine delivery channels, including pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics, and mobile teams. The province is supporting regions to vaccinate individuals aged 50 and over by postal code in these COVID-19 hot spot zones.
In addition, starting as early as April 6, 2021, individuals with the following highest-risk health conditions will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Ontario:
Organ transplant recipients;
Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients;
People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis);
Haematological malignancy diagnosed less than one year ago;
Kidney disease eGFR< 30; and
Essential caregivers for individuals in the groups listed above.