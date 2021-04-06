Tom Gibney, a long-time news anchor with CFTO-TV, has died.
When this reporter was operating television news room in Hamilton, the gold standard for local newscasting was CFTO news with Tom Gibney at the anchor desk. Try as other news operation would, CFTO news at supper hour had far and away the highest ratings in the Toronto Market. It still does. Gibney, whose illustrious run as anchor with the Toronto-CTV flagship spanned decades, starting in 1973 and ending in 2007 died at age 84.
With the passing of Gibney we are reminded of his on-air sidemen= weatherman-Dave Devall and sports casters such as Pat Marsden and Lance Brown, Christine Bentley who co anchored for years and Ken Shaw who eventually succeeded Gibney as a supper hour anchor.
There were many social media tributes from those who worked with or were inspired by Gibney.
“I have lost a great friend and my second father,” former CTV colleague Lance Brown tweeted on Monday. “You were one of the most uncomplicated, genuine people I have ever known.”
Gibney, a native of Yorkton, Sask., delivered the evening news for CFTO-TV and was also known as a host for the Lotto 6/49 draws syndicated across Canada, eventually entering semi-retirement in 2001 before calling it a career in 2007.
Added Claude Feig on Twitter: “Very sorry to hear about the passing of my former #CFTO colleague #TomGibney A great broadcaster and true gentleman. RIP Tom.”