Hamilton reports 119 new COVID cases as Vaccination age categories reduce.
Hamilton Public Health’s COVID count shot up by 28 cases to 119 Tuesday with one new death. Hospitalizations also increased by 18 to 109. There were seven new outbreaks—the largest at NVK Nurseries in Dundas affecting five staff members. Timothy Christian School reported four pupils testing positive. Sir Thomas More Catholic High reported two staff cases, The outbreak at Jayne Industries added three cases bringing the total to eight. There were two more cases reported at the Hatts Off Girls Home in Dundas. Two postal codes in Hamilton, L8W and L(C have been declared COVID hot spots and residents in those codes aged 50 and up will be eligible for the shot. Hamilton Public Health will announce details shortly. Elsewhere in the city persons 60 and up can now register for vaccination.
Halton reported 102 cases, down five from Monday. 37 were in Oakville, 35 in Milton, 18 in Burlington and 12 in Halton Hills. There were no deaths in Halton, making 20 straight days without a COVID-related fatality.
Another 3000-plus day in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 3,065 cases of COVID19 and over 37,500 tests completed as it is expected the province will announce further restrictions tomorrow. Already Toronto Public Health has ordered all schools in Toronto closed tomorrow. There were eight deaths reported Locally, there are 955 new cases in Toronto, 561 in Peel, 320 in York Region, 165 in Ottawa and 132 in Niagara. There were 76,199 vaccinations completed Monday for a total of 2,621,839 since vaccinations began. 323148 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.