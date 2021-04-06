Another 3,000-plus COVID count in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 3,065 cases of COVID19 and over 37,500 tests completed. There were eight deaths reported Locally, there are 955 new cases in Toronto, 561 in Peel, 320 in York Region, 165 in Ottawa and 132 in Niagara. There were 76,199 vaccinations completed Monday for a total of 2,621,839 since vaccinations began. 323148 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.
More school outbreaks
Hamilton Public Health reported 91 new COVID cases Monday, one fewer than Sunday. There was one death reported. Hospitalizations remained steady at 91. The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board has reported 27 outbreaks in the first five days of April. The Catholic School Board has 18 outbreaks. There was a new outbreak at Central Day Care Centre involving six children and one staff member. The outbreak at Connon Nurseries in Waterdown added two more cases for a total of 25.
Halton has reported 107 COVID cases on Monday, a jump of 14 from Sunday. There were no deaths reported in Halton. Milton had 40 new cases, Oakville 34, Burlington 23 and Halton Hills 10.