60-plus? You are good to go for COVID vaccination
The number keeps dropping. Now anyone over the age of 60 can register for the COVID vaccination. The With approximately 111,578 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 17% of eligible Hamiltonians receiving a vaccine to date, Hamilton Public Health announced today that residents in Hamilton who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Booking an appointment at a large-scale clinic.
Members of the public can access the Provincial online booking portal found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking. Mobile pop-up clinics are being explored based on supply and logistics, more information will be released if there is availability.
For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.
• Second doses for the COVID-19 vaccine have been extended to a 16-week interval by the Provincial Government.
• Information regarding registration, booking, and sequencing will be available on the COVID-19 Vaccines section of the City’s website at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines. https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines
• Vaccination phasing and sequencing will continue to be released for additional categories as per the direction of the provincial government.
• All vaccination planning is based on and contingent on available COVID-19 vaccine supply.