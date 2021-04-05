School outbreaks continue to increase in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health reported 91 new COVID cases, one fewer than Sunday. There was one death reported. Hospitalizations remained steady at 91. The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board has reported 27 outbreaks in the first five days of April. The Catholic School Board has 18 outbreaks. There was a new outbreak at Central Day Care Centre involving six children and one staff member. The outbreak at Connon Nurseries in Waterdown added two more cases for a total of 25.
Halton has reported 107 COVID cases a jump of 14 from Sunday. There were no deaths reported in Halton. Milton had 40 new cases, Oakville 34, Burlington 23 and Halton Hills 10.
Ontario average 3000 cases a day
Ontario reported 2,938 cases of COVID19 today and 3,041 cases reported yesterday. 12 patients died Saturday and ten on Sunday. Today, there are 906 new cases in Toronto, 533 in Peel, 391 in York Region, 230 in Ottawa and 140 in Durham. Nearly 36,600 tests were completed on April 4th and nearly 46,400 tests on April 3rd.
There were 83,000 vaccinations completed Saturday and Sunday bringing the total vaccinated to 2,545,640. 322,000 Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.