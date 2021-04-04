Local COVID cases drop back from Saturday highs
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 92 cases of COVID19–down from Saturday’s 148 cases. There were no new deaths reported and hospitalization remained at 91. There were two new outbreaks reported—one at Ancaster Foot Clinic involving four patrons, The other was at Timothy Christian School involving one staff.
Halton Public Health reported 93 cases Sunday down from the 163-case surge Saturday. For the 16th straight day, Halton recorded no new COVID-related deaths.37 of the new cases were in Milton, 29 in Oakville, 14 in Burlington and 13 in Halton Hills.
The province is not reporting on COVID cases today. As of Saturday, for the second straight day new COVID cases in Ontario surged past the 3,000 mark. The Province is reporting 3,009 cases of COVID19 today and 3,089 cases reported yesterday. 37 deaths were recorded over the two-day period, Today, there are 954 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 348 in York Region, 205 in Ottawa and 146 in Hamilton. Over 59,100 tests were completed on April 2nd and over 62,300 tests on April 1st.As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 59567 vaccinations were administered bring the total in Ontario to date to 2,424,063. 321,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.