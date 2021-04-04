Icon local organizations on City deadbeat debt list
There has to be a reason that is not obvious, but a scan of a list of more than $3800 in bad debts that city accounting staff have written off, reads like a Who’s Who of blue-chip organizations. You can understand with COVID that the odd independent retailer or restaurant might fall behind, but Starbucks? McMaster University? Rogers Communication? —try falling behind with Rogers and see what aggressive collection looks like. Infrastructure Ontario owes us 400 bucks, come on…pay up… you guys weren’t shut down during COVID. Mohawk College owes us 88 dollars.
According to the staff report All avenues of collection regarding the receivables being recommended for write-off have been exhausted.
Collection procedures include, but are not limited to:
• Mailing written non-payment reminders, such as, statements, demand letters, etc.
• Verbal request by telephone or, in person, where applicable
• Negotiating revised payment terms
• Cross-referencing against the Accounts Payable System
• Drawing on securities held, such as, Letter of Credit, Bonds, etc., if applicable
• Recovery through the tax system by transferring uncollectible items as permitted in our
By-Laws
• Legal action
• Use of a Collection Agency
Following is the list of uncollectable accounts. The amounts owing are all described as “finance charges.”
119051 Canadian Addiction Treatment Acquisition 63.16 Finance Charges
113710 Canusa Games 35.00 “
114479 Rogers Communication Canada In 31.69 “
100201 C.O.A.S.T. 313.21 “
118741 Shoeless Joe’s 67.94 “
116489 Stonehaven Specialty Contracti 128.49 “
116896 Starbucks Coffee Canada 110.87 “
106388 Cogeco Connexion Inc. 29.30 “
108930 McMaster University 84.92 “
118483 Mohawk College Sustainability 88.76 “
118783 Oxford College 313.94 “
119707 Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Mot 38.64 “
120000 Mrs. America Productions Ltd 22.44 “
101185 The Hamilton YWCA 406.62 “
118742 Sasso Pizza 52.52 “
100762 McMaster University, Facility 143.19 “
101087 Sheraton Hamilton 364.67 “
108741 Stoney Creek BIA 69.47 “
114288 Wentworth Standard Condo Corp. 149.02 “
116142 1512081 Ontario Limited 328.56 “
116252 Infrastructure Ontario 400.71 “
118988 CLV Group 72.18 “
102010 Super 8 Motel (Upper James) 49.16 “
119375 Network Sewer & Watermain 69.69 “
119459 Courts Administration Service 20.40 “
101241 Tuite General Contracting Inc. 189.04 “
116560 Octacom 41.32 “
116909 Canadian Red Cross Society 37.07 “
Total Finance Charges $ 3,877.91
Hamilton Receivables Less than $1,000 For 2020
I guess I’m on the other list.