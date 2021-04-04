Calls to get more Ontario vaccine to essential workers
As COVID outbreaks in area schools multiply, there is increasing social media chatter, suggesting the province needs to take a more targeted approach to COVID vaccinations and start focusing on front line workers like teachers and other public-facing workers. The issue takes on greater urgency as vaccination clinics in Ontario are reporting that they have surplus appointments available. The Well-Health Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hamilton General was putting out a public call for people 70-plus to walk in without an appointment. The clinic reported having hundreds of appointments available.
Stop the age ladder for vaccine eligibility: Tory
In Toronto Mayor John Tory told CP-24 the province needs to retool its COVID-19 vaccine priority list to focus on hardest-hit regions and essential workers, and move away from following the age pyramid.
“We need to be taking vaccines out to higher risk places of employment – taking vaccines out to buildings in higher risk neighbourhoods so we can proactively go and put those needles in arms,” Tory said on CP24 on Sunday morning.
There are a growing number of outbreaks in schools in the area Since April 1, Hamilton Wentworth district school board is reporting 24 outbreaks involving 28 students and staff. The Catholic School Board has 10 outbreaks involving 11 individuals.
Several pots on social media accuse Ontario of sitting on supplies of Vaccine. The Federal Government website says Ontario has received 2.8 million doses of vaccine, and the Ontario website says 2.4 million have been administered, leaving a difference of 400,000 doses. There are roughly 160,000 teachers in Ontario.