Ontario set to receive 3 Million doses of vaccine this month
The latest figures from Health Canada suggest Ontario will receive just under three million doses of Vaccine by the end of April. The schedule which is updated weekly says Ontario will get 1,584,180 doses of Pfizer Vaccine, 751,000 of Moderna and will get over 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine which arrived last week and is being distributed to almost 400 Ontario pharmacies. For May, Ontario is scheduled to receive another 1,597,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, but no schedules have been released for the other brands. Last week however, the Federal Vaccine Czar, Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin said Canada will have received more than 40 million vaccine doses by summer and that all Canadian who want the shot should be able to get it by then.
In Ontario Retired General Rick Hillyer has stepped down as the head of Ontario’s vaccination distribution plan, saying his work is done and that the province is in good shape to get people vaccinated quickly.
“ As we stand here today we are literally weeks in front of where we thought we would be back in December and January as we were building the plan,” Hillier said during a press conference alongside Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday afternoon. “We thought it would be early April until we got into 80 years old and above and here we are now vaccinating those who are 75 years old, 70 years old and very soon we will drop down to even lower age brackets and get the mass of the population as much protection as that one needle can bring to them.”