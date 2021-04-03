New COVID cases in Ontario now topping 3,000
For the second straight day new COVID cases in Ontario surged past the 3,000 mark. The Province is reporting 3,009 cases of COVID19 today and 3,089 cases reported yesterday. 37 deaths were recorded over the two-day period, Today, there are 954 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 348 in York Region, 205 in Ottawa and 146 in Hamilton. Over 59,100 tests were completed on April 2nd and over 62,300 tests on April 1st.As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 59567 vaccinations were administered bring the total in Ontario to date to 2,424,063. 321,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.
Five deaths in Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health reported five deaths over the last two days. Of ongoing outbreaks É Élém Pavillon de la jeunesse reported five more cases, bringing the total to 13—seven pupils and six staff.
There were new outbreaks at Providence Canadian Reformed Church where six tested positive; St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Elementary School with three cases; École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-de-Laval with two cases; and Carrington Place Retirement Home with one case.
Halton Public Health has not reported.