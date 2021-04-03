Big Hikes in COVID counts locally and across province
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 148 new cases of COVID 19, but no new deaths. There were five new outbreaks reported. Fortinos on Upper James had three staff test positive, as did the Swiss Chalet in Ancaster. The RBC Winona Branch reported two staff testing positive. And there were single outbreaks at the Hatts Off Country Home in Dundas and The Meadowlands Retirement Residence. An existing outbreak at Connon Nurseries in Waterdown added five cases for a total now of 23—all staff members.
Halton reported a two day total of 163 new COVID cases, reflecting both Good Friday and Saturday’s counts.69 of the new cases were in Milton. 36 in Oakville, 29 in Burlington and 29 in Halton Hills. Halton has not recorded a COVID-related death is 15 days.
Ontario records 3,000-plus cases two days in a row
For the second straight day new COVID cases in Ontario surged past the 3,000 mark. The Province is reporting 3,009 cases of COVID19 today and 3,089 cases reported yesterday. 37 deaths were recorded over the two-day period, Today, there are 954 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 348 in York Region, 205 in Ottawa and 146 in Hamilton. Over 59,100 tests were completed on April 2nd and over 62,300 tests on April 1st.As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 59567 vaccinations were administered bring the total in Ontario to date to 2,424,063. 321,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.