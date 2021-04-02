Impacts of COVID-19 provincewide emergency brake in Hamilton

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The Provincial “emergency brake” Goes into effect at 1201 Midnight Saturday AM

The emergency brake measures include:

• Restricting indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household (the people you live with) and limiting the capacity for outdoor events to a 5-person maximum. Individuals who live alone may consider having exclusive close contact with one other household;

• Restricting in-person shopping in all retail settings, including a 50 per cent capacity limit for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers’ markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies, and 25 per cent for all other retail including big box stores, along with other public health and workplace safety measures;

• Prohibiting personal care services;

• Prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining. Restaurants, bars and other food or drink; establishments will be permitted to operate by take out, drive-through, and delivery only;

• Prohibiting the use of facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness (ie. gyms and fitness centres); and

• Limiting capacity at weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies to 15 per cent total occupancy indoors, and to the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance outdoors. This does not include social gatherings associated with these services like receptions, which are not permitted indoors and are limited to five people outdoors.

Everyone is asked to limit trips outside the home to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, supporting vulnerable community members, or exercising outdoors with members of their household.

The province advised that the impact of the emergency brake will be evaluated throughout the next four weeks to determine if it is safe to lift any restrictions or if they need to be extended.

The City of Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre and Hamilton Public Health Services are reviewing the emergency brake measures in detail to ensure local clarity and compliance while the emergency brake is in place.

Locally, the Reopening Ontario Act will continue to be assertively enforced by the City’s COVID Enforcement Team. The COVID Enforcement Team will be responding to complaints as well as proactively enforcing all the applicable regulations throughout the city.