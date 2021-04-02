Hamilton getting its share of vaccine: Skelly
Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly issued a statement Friday about recent criticisms that Hamilton was lagging behind other regions in the province in the allocation of COVID vaccines. Her statement follows:
I am writing to you to clarify some misinformation that’s been circulating regarding the vaccine supply in the City of Hamilton. Hamilton is considered a COVID-19 hot spot, and contrary to comments made recently by some of our local elected officials, the Hamilton Public Health Department continues to receive a higher percentage of vaccine supply than its population would indicate.
Ontario’s vaccine rollout is continuing to ramp up. Over 350 pharmacies will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine. To start, 21 pharmacies in Hamilton are offering the vaccine and gradually expanding to include 69 pharmacies.
Hamilton was also among the first health units to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine at doctor’s offices. Earlier this week, the Hamilton PHU began booking people aged 70 and over for vaccinations.
Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated frontline health care providers, Ontario’s vaccine rollout in mass vaccination, primary care and pharmacy settings has been a success.
Everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated once it’s their turn. But, until we receive enough vaccines to vaccinate the majority of Ontarians, it’s critically important for everyone to continue following the public health measures.
Sincerely,
MPP Donna Skelly
(Flamborough-Glanbrook)
1.5 Million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived this week from a plant in Michigan and federal officials are now saying that Canada will receive more than 40 Million doses of vaccines by the end of June. According to Federal officials Ontario will receive 3.2 Million doses in April alone.
Vaccine by Type arriving in April
Vaccine Canada Ontario Pfizer 4,250,000 1,900,000 Moderna 2,000,000 750,000 AstraZeneca 1,500,000 583,000