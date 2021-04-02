What the lockdown means for City of Burlington services

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The provincial “emergency Brake” COVID lockdown will have an impact on a number of activities. These include:

Closure of all indoor/outdoor dining, personal care services (hair salons, beauty bars) & indoor/outdoor fitness facilities

Non-essential retail is able to remain open with 25% capacity

Schools will remain open

Limit of 5 people for outdoor gatherings (was previously 10)

Prohibiting indoor organized public events and social gatherings with members of different households

The lockdown will also result in changes in services from the City of Burlington as follows:

City Hall

Starting Tuesday, April 6, 2021, City Hall, located at 426 Brant St., will be open to the public by appointment, for in-person commissioning services and marriage licences. Walk-ins are not permitted.

Please visit burlington.ca/commissioning, burlington.ca/marriage or call 905-335-7777 to book your appointment. Residents can also visit burlington.ca/onlineservices to access a variety of City services online.

Service Burlington is available to answer questions by phone during regular business hours, at 905-335-7777 and email at city@burlington.ca.

Burlington Transit

Burlington Transit will continue to run as scheduled including specialized transit and trips to vaccination clinics. The transit terminal at 430 John St. will remain open to provide PRESTO services including SPLIT passes. Presto services are available at Shoppers Drug Mart or online at prestocard.ca. Transit schedules are available online at myride.burlingtontransit.ca.

Halton Court Services – Provincial Offences Office

Court administration counter services at 4085 Palladium Way will remain open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday. Visitors to the courthouse must self-screen using the provincial e-screening application at http://covid-19.ontario.ca/courthouse-screening and wear a mask or face covering unless exempted from by the Mandatory Mask Bylaw.

Telephone payments are available at 905-637-1274, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Many online services are also available by email at burlingtoncourt@burlington.ca or by visiting haltoncourtservices.ca

Recreation Services and Facilities

City of Burlington facilities and recreation programming will close, and all indoor programs are cancelled as of Saturday, April 3, 2021. Recreation Services staff are contacting user groups, renters and individuals affected by these changes. User groups who provide childcare are exempt and can remain open as they are able to continue during the emergency brake as per the Provincial Guidelines.

An announcement will be made next week with more detailed information for how this Provincial emergency brake impacts recreation services including which services can still run. Follow @cityburlington on Twitter and facebook.com/cityburlington for recreation details.

Residents are encouraged to remain active by accessing outdoor recreation opportunities such as walking/biking on trails or visiting parks and playgrounds. For a list of parks, playgrounds and trails, visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay . Options to stay active at home are available online at burlington.ca/activeathome

Roads, Parks and Forestry

Services provided by the Roads, Parks and Forestry Department will continue as needed. Residents with questions or issues can email RPF@burlington.ca or call 905-333-6166.