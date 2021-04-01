Take an online survey to share your thoughts and ideas on Burlington’s next election

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

What changes would you like to see in the 2022 municipal election in Burlington—online voting, mail-in ballots-more voting days? In preparation for the upcoming 2022 municipal election, the City of Burlington is asking residents for their input on a number of election-related topics. Residents can share their thoughts and ideas on topics such as voting methods, election signage, voter turnout and more, by completing an online survey at getinvolvedburlington.ca/elections2022.

Feedback gathered from the survey will be used to inform a report to Burlington City Council about preparation activities for the 2022 municipal election. The 2022 municipal election will take place on Oct. 24, 2022.

The survey is available now and will be open until 11:55 p.m. on April 23, 2021.

Commented Kevin Arjoon, City Clerk, “Planning for municipal elections begins months in advance to ensure election procedures, programs and technology are in place on voting day. As we continue this work, we are looking for residents to share their views and perspectives on how we can improve the election experience and ensure it continues to be a fair, transparent and balanced process.”

Quick Facts

• In addition to voting, there are a number of ways for the public to get involved in their local government: Learn more.

•

o Speak at an upcoming Committee or Council meeting – Speaking, or delegating, at a board, committee or City Council meeting is a great way to share views with members of City Council. Registration is required to speak at a meeting and comments must relate to an item on the agenda. Learn more

o Make a presentation at an upcoming Committee or Council meeting – Local boards, agencies, commissions, City staff and other levels of government may submit a request to make a presentation at an upcoming standing committee meeting. Presentations must address matters relevant to the city and seek to provide information or receive input from members of the Committee. Presentations are heard at the beginning of Committee meetings and a maximum of 10 minutes is provided. Learn more

o Submit correspondence – the Office of the City Clerk can assist in distributing correspondence from the public to member of City Council. Learn more

•

o Submit a petition – The Office of the City Clerk accepts petitions related to matters listed on an upcoming standing Committee agenda. A petition is a written request signed by more than one member of the public in support of a shared cause or concern. Learn more

o Contact your Councillor directly – Residents may contact members of Council directly about city and regional matters. All members of Burlington City Council are also Regional Councillors at Halton Region. Contact information for City Council is available at burlington.ca/council.